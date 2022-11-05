India says Xiaomi misled Deutsche Bank on 'illegal' royalty payments

Xiaomi "provided misleading information to the bank. They did not share the agreement with the bank which they referred (to) as the basis of payment," the agency noted in its assessment.

"This shows ... their intention of remitting the money outside India as per the whims and fancies of the Chinese parent," it added.

A spokesperson for Deutsche Bank declined to comment. One of Xiaomi's four frozen bank accounts in India is at Deutsche, according to the court documents.

Qualcomm, in a statement, said under "the license with Qualcomm, Xiaomi India pays royalties on all devices sold in India". Both didn't answer questions related to royalty agreements.

Rao, Jain and the Enforcement Directorate did not respond.

Xiaomi, India's biggest smartphone player with a 21% market share, said it continues to stand by its "position on the legality of the royalty payments," referring to an Oct 2 statement.

In that statement, it said Xiaomi India was an affiliate and one of the Xiaomi Group companies, which entered into a legal agreement with Qualcomm. It was "legitimate" for the India unit to pay the US firm, the statement added.

Indian authorities do not agree with that and say Xiaomi India only acts as a reseller of smartphones that are made by contract manufacturers. Given the Indian unit has no role in designing phones, it had "nothing to do" with royalty payments to Qualcomm, the agency assessed, according to the court documents.

Many Chinese companies have struggled to do business in India due to political tensions following a border clash in 2020. India has cited security concerns in banning more than 300 Chinese apps and tightened investment norms for Chinese firms.

In the Xiaomi probe, the company alleged Rao and Jain faced threats of "physical violence" during questioning by the Indian agency, Reuters reported in May. The agency called the allegations "untrue and baseless".