China's AI industry barely slowed by US chip export rules

The export restrictions have two parts. The first puts a ceiling on a chip's ability to calculate extremely precise numbers, a measure designed to limit supercomputers that can be used in military research. Chip industry sources said that was an effective action.

But calculating extremely precise numbers is less relevant in AI work like large language models where the amount of data the chip can chew through is more important.

Nvidia is selling the H800 to China's largest technology firms, including Tencent, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and Baidu Inc for use in such work, though it has not yet started shipping the chips in high volumes.

"The government isn’t seeking to harm competition or US industry, and allows US firms to supply products for commercial activities, such as providing cloud services for consumers," Nvidia said in a statement last week.

China is an important market for US technology companies, and selling products there helps create jobs for both Nvidia and its US-based partners, the company added.

"The October export controls require that we create products with an expanding gap between the two markets," Nvidia said last week. "We comply with the regulation while offering as-competitive-as-possible products in each market."

Bill Dally, Nvidia's chief scientist, said in a separate statement this week that “this gap will grow quickly over time as training requirements continue to double every six to 12 months."

A spokesperson for the Bureau of Industry and Security, the arm of the US Commerce Department that oversees the rules, did not return a request for comment.

SLOWED BUT NOT STOPPED

The second U.S. limit is on chip-to-chip transfer speeds, which does affect AI. The models behind technologies such as ChatGPT are too large to fit onto a single chip. Instead, they must be spread over many chips - often thousands at a time - which all need to communicate with one another.

Nvidia has not disclosed the China-only H800 chip's performance details, but a specification sheet seen shows a chip-to-chip speed of 400 gigabytes per second, less than half the peak speed of 900 gigabytes per second for Nvidia's flagship H100 chip available outside China.