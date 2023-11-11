India proposes new law with self-certification for broadcasters, streaming giants

India on Friday introduced a new draft broadcasting law to regulate the sector that will also apply to streaming giants such as Netflix, Disney and Amazon and calls for formation of individual content evaluation committees.

Netflix and Amazon have become hugely popular in India, which is set to grow into a $7 billion market for the sector by 2027, according to Media Partners Asia. Top Bollywood stars feature in online shows, some of which have faced criticism from lawmakers and the public for scenes deemed vulgar or offensive to religious sentiments.

The minister for information and broadcasting, Anurag Thakur, said setting up Content Evaluation Committees (CEC) by each broadcaster was among "key innovations" in the new law and will help in "robust self-regulation".

"Every broadcaster or broadcasting network operator must establish a Content Evaluation Committee (CEC) with members from various social groups," stated the draft law document, which is open for public consultation for 30 days.