    বাংলা

    India proposes new law with self-certification for broadcasters, streaming giants

    The draft law directs to regulate the broadcasting sector and streaming giants such as Netflix, Disney and Amazon

    Aditya Kalra | ReutersReuters
    Published : 11 Nov 2023, 05:58 AM
    Updated : 11 Nov 2023, 05:58 AM

    India on Friday introduced a new draft broadcasting law to regulate the sector that will also apply to streaming giants such as Netflix, Disney and Amazon and calls for formation of individual content evaluation committees.

    Netflix and Amazon have become hugely popular in India, which is set to grow into a $7 billion market for the sector by 2027, according to Media Partners Asia. Top Bollywood stars feature in online shows, some of which have faced criticism from lawmakers and the public for scenes deemed vulgar or offensive to religious sentiments.

    The minister for information and broadcasting, Anurag Thakur, said setting up Content Evaluation Committees (CEC) by each broadcaster was among "key innovations" in the new law and will help in "robust self-regulation".

    "Every broadcaster or broadcasting network operator must establish a Content Evaluation Committee (CEC) with members from various social groups," stated the draft law document, which is open for public consultation for 30 days.

    The proposal however comes at a time of increasing scrutiny of streaming companies in India over content-related issues.

    In July, Reuters reported the ministry had privately told Netflix and other streaming services that their content should be independently reviewed for obscenity and violence before being shown online.

    Though all films in Indian cinemas are reviewed and certified by a government-appointed board, streamed content is not.

    Under the new proposed law, the federal government "can define the CEC's size, quorum, and operational details" and only those shows shall be broadcast that are "duly certified" by such a committee, the draft law stated.

    "A historic opportunity at liberalisation is being squandered and a paternalistic mechanism of censorship and government control has been proposed," Apar Gupta, a New Delhi-based technology policy expert, said about the content review proposal.

    The law will also provide powers to the government to regulate any online creator or news media platform, Gupta added.

    RELATED STORIES
    Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - Australia v Afghanistan - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India – Nov 7, 2023 Australia's Josh Hazlewood celebrates after taking the wicket of Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
    Hazlewood expects Maxwell to face Bangladesh
    Maxwell suffered the excruciating pain of all body cramps at Wankhede Stadium as he scored an unbeaten double century
    A man watches a video on his mobile phone as he commutes by a suburban train in Mumbai, India, Mar 31, 2016.
    Samsung, Qualcomm flag concerns with India's push for live TV on phones
    The required hardware changes will push up a device's cost by $30, the companies say
    Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - Australia v Afghanistan - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India – Nov 7, 2023 Australia's Glenn Maxwell celebrates after the match REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
    Maxwell reflects on 'greatest' ODI innings
    "It was great fun. It just felt like it was me and Patty (Cummins) just having fun out there," he told reporters
    ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - India v Sri Lanka - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India - November 2, 2023 Sri Lanka players during a review that leads to India's Suryakumar Yadav losing his wicket REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
    Sri Lanka sacks board
    The secretary of Sri Lanka Cricket Mohan de Silva stepped down as fans protested in front of its headquarters

    Opinion

    Europe's record gas stocks start to pressure prices
    John Kemp
    G7's political relevance at stake over Israel-Gaza response
    As baby boomers retire, German businesses turn to robots
    The plight of Palestine