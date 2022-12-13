    বাংলা

    Twitter Blue sign ups relaunched for iOS, web users

    Twitter said it was re-enabling Twitter Blue sign ups for iOS and web users, and replacing the "official" label with a gold checkmark on some business accounts

    Reuters
    Published : 13 Dec 2022, 03:56 AM
    Twitter Inc said on Monday it was re-enabling Twitter Blue sign ups for iOS and web users, and replacing the "official" label with a gold checkmark on some business accounts on the social media platform.

    The company said Twitter Blue subscribers will get access to subscriber-only features such as the ability to edit tweets, while government accounts will get a gray checkmark.

    Twitter Blue was initially launched early in November, before pausing it as fake accounts mushroomed. It was then scheduled to launch again on Nov 29, but was pushed back.

