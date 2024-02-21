Apple rolls out iMessage upgrade to withstand decryption by quantum computers

Apple is rolling out an upgrade to its iMessage texting platform to defend against future encryption-breaking technologies.

The new protocol, known as PQ3, is another sign that US tech firms are bracing for a potential future breakthrough in quantum computing that could make current methods of protecting users’ communications obsolete.

“More than simply replacing an existing algorithm with a new one, we rebuilt the iMessage cryptographic protocol from the ground up,” an Apple blog post published on Wednesday reads. “It will fully replace the existing protocol within all supported conversations this year.”