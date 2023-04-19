WhatsApp and other messaging apps oppose UK's move on encryption

WhatsApp and other messaging services have united to oppose Britain's plan to force tech companies to break end-to-end encryption in private messages in its proposed internet safety legislation.

Meta-owned WhatsApp, Signal and five other apps signed an open letter saying the law could give an "unelected official the power to weaken the privacy of billions of people around the world".

Britain's Online Safety Bill was originally designed to create one of the toughest regimes for regulating platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.