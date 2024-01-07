Microsoft, OpenAI hit with new lawsuit by authors over AI training

OpenAI and its financial backer Microsoft were sued on Friday in Manhattan federal court by a pair of nonfiction authors who say the companies misused their work to train the artificial-intelligence models behind the popular chatbot ChatGPT and other AI-based services.

Writers Nicholas Basbanes and Nicholas Gage told the court in a proposed class action that the companies infringed their copyrights by including several of their books as part of the data used to train OpenAI's GPT large language model.

Representatives for Microsoft and OpenAI did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the complaint.