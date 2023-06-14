Amazon cloud services back up after big outage hits thousands of users

Amazon.com said cloud services offered by its unit, Amazon Web Services (AWS), were restored after a big disruption on Tuesday affected websites of the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority and the Boston Globe among others.

Several hours after Downdetector.com started showing reports of outages, Amazon said, "the issue has been resolved and all AWS Services are operating normally."

Tuesday's impact stretching from transportation to financial services businesses underscores adoption of Amazon's younger Lambda service and the degree to which many of its cloud offerings are crucial to companies in the internet age.

According to research in the past year from the cloud company Datadog, more than half of organizations operating in the cloud use Lambda or rival services, known as "serverless" technology.

Outage reports on Downdetector fell to less than 700 after having crossed 12,000 earlier in the day.