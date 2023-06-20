    বাংলা

    Google seeks suppliers to move some Pixel production to India

    Tech giants are eyeing India as a manufacturing hub, shifting away from China after strict COVID-related restrictions hindered production

    Reuters
    Published : 20 June 2023, 09:32 AM
    Updated : 20 June 2023, 09:32 AM

    Alphabet Inc's Google has begun early conversations with domestic suppliers to move some production of its Pixel smartphone to India, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

    Global tech giants are eyeing India as a manufacturing hub, shifting away from China after strict COVID-related restrictions hindered production in the country.

    Apple supplier Foxconn was given a project earlier this month to start manufacturing iPhones in India.

    Google has spoken to Lava International Ltd, Dixon Technologies India and Foxconn Technology Group's Indian unit Bharat FIH, Bloomberg said.

    Lava, Dixon, Bharat FIH and Alphabet did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

