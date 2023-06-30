Indian high court dismisses Twitter's plea against govt; slaps 5m-rupee fine

The court on Friday ruled that Twitter was served notices, to which it did not comply, India's Deputy Minister for Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar said in a tweet.

Twitter could not be immediately reached for a comment on the verdict.

The US-based firm had last year asked the court to overturn some government orders to remove content from the social media platform.

This followed an order from the authorities to act on its content - including accounts supportive of an independent Sikh state, posts alleged to have spread misinformation about protests by farmers and tweets critical of the government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.