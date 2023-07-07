AI robots could play future role as companions in care homes

She was speaking on the sidelines of a conference organised by the International Telecommunication Union in Geneva to make the case for AI and robots helping to reach global goals, such as health.

Global competition for nurses and carers is heating up, especially after COVID-19 and some countries are experiencing a staffing crisis in care homes which some think humanoid robots could one day ease.

Demonstrating its conversational skills, Nadine said it talked, sang, and played bingo with residents at a Singapore nursing home three years ago.

"It was a great experience and I enjoyed interacting with the elderly and helping them with their needs," the robot said

"I believe that robots can be a great asset in providing care and assistance to vulnerable people," it added.

Other robots on display include 'PARO', a baby seal robot 'pet' who can help dementia and Parkinson's patients, and nursing assistant Grace.