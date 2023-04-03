    বাংলা

    Germany in principle could block Chat-GPT if needed: data protection chief

    The country has requested further information from Italy on its temporary ban

    Reuters
    Published : 3 April 2023, 12:52 PM
    Updated : 3 April 2023, 12:52 PM

    Germany could follow in Italy's footsteps by blocking Chat-GPT over data security concerns, the German commissioner for data protection told the Handelsblatt newspaper in comments published on Monday.

    "In principle, such action is also possible in Germany," Ulrich Kelber said, adding that this would however fall under state jurisdiction. However, he did not outline any current plans to take such action.

    Kelber said that Germany has requested further information from Italy on its temporary ban, which prompted Microsoft-backed OpenAI to take ChatGPT offline in the country.

