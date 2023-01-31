US says FTX founder Bankman-Fried needs limits on communications, asset access

The US government on Monday urged a judge to reject Sam Bankman-Fried's claim it went too far by insisting that the indicted founder of the now-bankrupt FTX cryptocurrency exchange be banned from contacting his former colleagues.

In a letter to US District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan, prosecutors also asked that a bail condition that prevents Bankman-Fried from accessing or transferring assets at FTX and his Alameda Research hedge fund be left in place.

They argued those assets were "vulnerable to exploitation and in need of protection from the defendant."

The requests came two days after Bankman-Fried's lawyers proposed letting their client access crypto assets and continue communicating with most of FTX's and Alameda's estimated 350 employees, some of whom they said could help his defence.

Mark Cohen and Christian Everdell, who represent Bankman-Fried, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. They have until Feb 1 to address prosecutors' view on accessing assets.

Bankman-Fried, 30, has been free on $250 million bond and confined at his parents' home in California, after pleading not guilty to fraud for allegedly looting billions of customer dollars from FTX.