Former Apple car engineer pleads guilty to trade secret theft

A former Apple Inc engineer on Monday pleaded guilty to trade secret theft - one of two people accused of stealing trade secrets from the iPhone maker's nascent self-driving car program.

US federal prosecutors have alleged that Xiaolang Zhang downloaded the plan for a circuit board for Apple's self-driving after disclosing his intentions to work for a Chinese self-driving car startup and booking a last-minute flight to China.

He was arrested at the San Jose airport after he passed through a security checkpoint.