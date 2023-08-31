    বাংলা

    Google introduces generative AI to Search in India, Japan

    The feature, which was first launched only in the United States, was rolled out this week in the two countries, and users will have the choice to opt in for it

    Reuters
    Published : 31 August 2023, 04:00 AM
    Updated : 31 August 2023, 04:00 AM

    Alphabet's Google said on Wednesday it introduced generative artificial intelligence to its Search tool for users in India and Japan that will show text or visual results to prompts, including summaries.

    The feature, which was first launched only in the United States, was rolled out this week in the two countries, and users will have the choice to opt in for it.

    Japanese users will be able to use the feature in their local languages, while it will be available in English and Hindi in India.

    Google's search feature is meant to be used for seeking information, such as locating something to purchase. It is different from its chatbot Bard, which has a persona that can hold human-like conversations to, for instance, generate software code.

    Google's AI search competes with Microsoft's Bing.

    RELATED STORIES
    A full moon is seen over Mexico City, Mexico, Apr 5, 2023.
    Japan's moon landing: When is it and why is it important?
    Japan is set to become the fifth country to achieve a moon landing after the US, the former USSR, China and now India
    Firefighters carry out search for child who drowned in a drain in Ctg
    Search on for a child who drowned in Ctg drain
    Similar events have not ended well in the past
    Police launch raid in search of new militant hideout in Moulvibazar
    Police raid suspected militant hideout in Moulvibazar
    The law enforcers said they will reveal more information about the operation later on Tuesday
    Representational photo. REUTERS
    Rescuers search for missing pilgrims after India landslide
    The incident occurred after part of a hill broke apart amid heavy rains in Gaurikund area of the mountainous Uttarakhand state

    Opinion

    India is warming up to a cooling China
    Shritama Bose
    Martin Luther King’s dream, 60 years on
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    US growth, a puzzle to policymakers, could pose global risks
    Arousing, with colourful abstractions
    Takir Hossain