Elon Musk says xAI will examine universe, work with Twitter and Tesla

Elon Musk on Friday said the purpose of his new artificial intelligence company, xAI, will be to "understand the universe."

In an often meandering 90-minute long Twitter Spaces audio chat, the billionaire discussed his vision for xAI for the first timewhile veering into topics such as the Earth's evolution and the fragility of civilization.

In seeking to deepen the understanding of the universe, Musk joked that xAI's mission statement would be "what the hell is really going on?"