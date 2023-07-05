Twitter CEO backs widely criticised tweet-reading rate limits

In the days since Musk's announcement, Twitter users posted screenshots showing they were unable to see any tweets, including on the pages of corporate advertisers, after hitting the limit. And marketing professionals said it could undermine Yaccarino's efforts to attract advertisers.

Twitter said only a small percentage of people using the platform have been affected by the limits.

"To ensure the authenticity of our user base we must take extreme measures to remove spam and bots from our platform," the company said in a blog post on Tuesday.

The limit took affect soon after Twitter began requiring users to log into an account on the social media platform to view tweets.

Facebook parent Meta Platforms said it plans to launch microblogging app called Threads, a rollout that represents a direct challenge to Twitter which has been heavily criticised since Musk bought the company for $44 billion in 2022.