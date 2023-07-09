Elon Musk sues Wachtell law firm to recoup fees from Twitter buyout

Elon Musk has sued the elite law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz to recover most of a $90 million fee it received from Twitter for defeating his bid to walk away from his $44 billion buyout of the social media company.

The complaint by Musk's X Corp, which owns Twitter, was filed on Wednesday in the California Superior Court in San Francisco.

Musk accused Wachtell of exploiting Twitter by accepting, in the final days before the Oct 27, 2022, buyout closed, huge "success" fees doled out by departing Twitter executives who were grateful that Musk would be forced to close.