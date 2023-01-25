    বাংলা

    Microsoft probes Teams, Outlook outage as thousands of users report disruption

    Among the other services affected were Microsoft Exchange Online, SharePoint Online, OneDrive for Business, according to the company's status page

    Reuters
    Published : 25 Jan 2023, 08:59 AM
    Updated : 25 Jan 2023, 08:59 AM

    Microsoft Corp said on Wednesday it was investigating a networking issue that impacted multiple services including Teams and Outlook, with outage reports saying the platforms were down for thousands of users globally.

    Microsoft did not disclose the number of users affected by the disruption, but data from outage tracking website Downdetector showed more than 3,900 incidents in India and over 900 in Japan. Outage reports also spiked in Australia, Britain and the United Arab Emirates.

    The Downdetector site tracks outages by collating status reports from sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.

    "We've identified a potential networking issue and are reviewing telemetry to determine the next troubleshooting steps," Microsoft said in a tweet.

    During the outage, most users were unable to exchange messages, join calls or use any features of Teams application. Many users took to Twitter to share updates about the service disruption, with #MicrosoftTeams trending as a hashtag on the social media site.

    Microsoft Teams, used by more than 280 million people globally, forms an integral part of daily operations for businesses and schools, which use the service to make calls, schedule meetings and organize their workflow.

    Among the other services affected were Microsoft Exchange Online, SharePoint Online, OneDrive for Business, according to the company's status page.

    RELATED STORIES
    Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, shows the Drive Pegasus robotaxi AI computer at his keynote address at CES in Las Vegas, Nevada, US, Jan 7, 2018.
    AI will need regulation, social norms: Nvidia CEO
    CEO Jensen Huang is one of the most prominent figures in artificial intelligence because Nvidia's chips are widely used in the field, including in a supercomputer that Microsoft Corp built
    FILE PHOTO - A 3D printed Android mascot Bugdroid is seen in front of a Google logo in this illustration taken July 9, 2017. Picture taken July 9, 2017.
    US lawsuit targets Google's online ad business monopoly
    The government said Google should be forced to sell its ad manager suite, which generated about 12 percent of Google's revenues in 2021
    Microsoft signage is seen at the company's headquarters in Redmond, Washington, US, January 18, 2023.
    Microsoft to invest more in OpenAI
    Microsoft is building on a bet it made on OpenAI nearly four years ago, when it dedicated $1 billion for the startup
    The Apple Inc logo is seen at the entrance to the Apple store in Brussels, Belgium Nov 28, 2022.
    Apple appeals investigation by UK competition watchdog
    The UK launched a full investigation into cloud gaming and mobile browsers on concerns about restrictions by the iPhone-maker and Google

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher