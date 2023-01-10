US Supreme Court lets Meta's WhatsApp pursue 'Pegasus' spyware suit

The justices turned away NSO's appeal of a lower court's decision that the lawsuit could move forward. NSO had argued that it is immune from being sued because it was acting as an agent for unidentified foreign governments when it installed the "Pegasus" spyware.

President Joe Biden's administration had urged the justices to reject NSO's appeal, noting that the US State Department had never before recognised a private entity acting as an agent of a foreign state as being entitled to immunity.

Meta, the parent company of both WhatsApp and Facebook, in a statement, welcomed the court's move to turn away NSO's "baseless" appeal.

"NSO's spyware has enabled cyberattacks targeting human rights activists, journalists and government officials," Meta said. "We firmly believe that their operations violate US law and they must be held to account for their unlawful operations."

A lawyer for NSO did not immediately respond to a request for comment.