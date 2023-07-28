    বাংলা

    Silicon Power to invest $121.7m for silicon carbide plant in India's Odisha state

    The investment will be made by the group’s Indian unit RiR Power Electronics, and operations are planned to begin in the next 18 to 24 months

    Reuters
    Published : 28 July 2023, 04:45 AM
    Updated : 28 July 2023, 04:45 AM

    US-based Silicon Power Group will invest 10 billion rupees ($121.73m) to set up a facility in India's Odisha state to make 150-millimetre silicon carbide, a semiconductor component, the state's chief minister's office said late Thursday.

    The investment will be made by the group's Indian unit, RiR Power Electronics, and the company has committed to start operations in the next 18 to 24 months, the chief minister's office said in a statement.

    Silicon carbide is a component that goes into chips used in electric cars and other industrial power and energy applications.

    The move comes as top executives from Foxconn and semiconductor firms Micron and AMD are set to attend a conference in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state of Gujarat, an effort by the federal government to lure investments.

    The local chip market is estimated to be worth $80 billion by 2028, almost four times its $23 billion size now, with India aiming to establish itself as a semiconductor manufacturing hub rivalling the likes of Taiwan.

    RELATED STORIES
    A drone view shows derailed coaches after trains collided in Balasore district in the eastern state of Odisha, India, June 3, 2023.
    3 railway staff held over deadly India train crash
    The arrests were made under Indian penal code sections related to culpable homicide and causing evidence to disappear
    A drone view shows derailed coaches after trains collided in Balasore district in the eastern state of Odisha, India, June 3, 2023.
    Deadly India rail crash caused by faulty signal connections
    The crash at Bahanaga Bazar station, in Odisha, killed 288 people and injured more than 1,000 in June
    A Belgian Homer pigeon flies out a loft during the training to carry police messages, in Cuttack, in the eastern state of Odisha, India, Jun 9, 2023.
    Indian police retain carrier pigeons as backstop against disasters
    The pigeons usually carry messages written on lightweight onion paper, inserted into a capsule and then tied to a leg
    Policemen walk on rail tracks near damaged coaches at the site of a train collision following the accident in Balasore district in the eastern state of Odisha, India, June 5, 2023. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
    India train crash: DNA test will help claim for body
    Nearly a hundred bodies remained unclaimed in several hospitals and mortuaries across Odisha

    Opinion

    US sub visit to Korea signals rattled global nuclear nerves
    Peter Apps
    Chile's leftist leader Boric grapples with thorny tax reform
    Natalia A Ramos Miranda
    India's coal mining bet stumbles as banks weigh rising risks
    Roli Srivastava
    Apollo-11: a shining moment in history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan