Silicon Power to invest $121.7m for silicon carbide plant in India's Odisha state

US-based Silicon Power Group will invest 10 billion rupees ($121.73m) to set up a facility in India's Odisha state to make 150-millimetre silicon carbide, a semiconductor component, the state's chief minister's office said late Thursday.

The investment will be made by the group's Indian unit, RiR Power Electronics, and the company has committed to start operations in the next 18 to 24 months, the chief minister's office said in a statement.

Silicon carbide is a component that goes into chips used in electric cars and other industrial power and energy applications.