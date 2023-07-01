Twitter now requires users to sign in to view tweets

Twitter will now require users to have an account on the social media platform to view tweets, a move that owner Elon Musk on Friday called a "temporary emergency measure".

Users who try to view content on the platform will be asked to sign up for an account or log into an exiting account to see their favorite tweets.

"We were getting data pillaged so much that it was degrading service for normal users!" Musk said in a tweet.

He added that hundreds of organizations or more were scraping Twitter data "extremely aggressively", affecting user experience.