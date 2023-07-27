China's video game player population rises to a record at end-June

"Against the backdrop of a sluggish global gaming market, China's gaming industry is gradually emerging from a trough and showing an upward trend," Zhang Yijun, a director at the CGIGC, told the conference.

"Facing the challenges of the second half of the year, we still need to boost industry confidence.”

China's gamer population shrank for the first time last year amid a sweeping, months-long government crackdown on the industry over gaming addiction concerns.

The crackdown wiped out significant revenue and market value for many domestic gaming giants including Tencent Holdings and NetEase.

However, gaming revenue has yet to return to a pre-crackdown level. Sales revenue fell from 150.493 billion yuan in the first half of 2021 to 144.263 billion this first half.