Microsoft introduces its own chips for AI, with eye on cost

Microsoft on Wednesday announced a duo of custom-designed computing chips, joining other big tech firms that - faced with the high cost of delivering artificial intelligence services - are bringing key technologies in-house.

Microsoft said it does not plan to sell the chips but instead will use them to power its own subscription software offerings and as part of its Azure cloud computing service.

At its Ignite developer conference in Seattle, Microsoft introduced a new chip, called Maia, to speed up AI computing tasks and provide a foundation for its $30-a-month "Copilot" service for business software users, as well as for developers who want to make custom AI services.

The Maia chip was designed to run large language models, a type of AI software that underpins Microsoft's Azure OpenAI service and is a product of Microsoft's collaboration with ChatGPT creator OpenAI.

Microsoft and other tech giants such as Alphabet GOOGL.O are grappling with the high cost of delivering AI services, which can be 10 times greater than for traditional services such as search engines.