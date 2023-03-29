What's better than OpenAI? Developers shop for alternatives

It has added a text model from OpenAI rival Anthropic to the mix, and plans to move from DALL-E, OpenAI’s photo generation model, to open-source model Stable Diffusion, which is made by Stability AI.

The goal is to find the model that works best for each action with the least delay and the best quality, said Keith Peiris, Tome's chief executive.

AI developers and investors said there is a new industry consensus to reduce reliance on a single model, in a bid to provide more reliable services, rein in costs and take advantage of the specialization of different models.

OpenAI shot to household-name status after its ChatGPT chatbot stunned many with its ability to answer complex questions in clear, grammatically correct language that appears human. It has attracted a $10 billion in investment from Microsoft, as big rivals including Alphabet Inc's Google as well as smaller firms are rushing to create new models.

OpenAI's newly launched GPT-4 model is still the most powerful by many standards.

OPENAI ALTERNATIVES

The market for generative AI is expected to grow to $98.1 billion by 2026, according to PitchBook.

As the infrastructural layer of AI applications, foundation models have attracted the most investment from venture capitalists and strategic investors. How these foundation models are used by applications, which pay for the services, is critical for players like OpenAI which has said it seeks to achieve $1 billion in revenue by 2024.

OpenAI has projected $200 million in revenue this year. As an example of how it makes money, it charges 6 cents to process 1,000 tokens of prompts in its latest GPT-4 model, and has a subscription tier of ChatGPT that charges users $20 per month.

Startups also worry that Microsoft could compete with its AI customers as the tech giant incorporates OpenAI models to products from search to Office Suites.

"Some of these applications will use sensitive company data, and the foundation models will see these companies' interactions with their own customers," said Mike Volpi, partner at Index Ventures, which backs OpenAI competitor Cohere. "Many of these companies will feel uncomfortable being dependent on Microsoft or a company generally controlled by Microsoft.”

OpenAI and Microsoft declined to comment.

Writing assistant Jasper.ai began with OpenAI's models, but does not want to rely on a single model, CEO Dave Rogenmoser told Reuters. It has added Cohere and Anthropic, two other large language model companies that have cloud computing partnerships with Google, and is launching an AI engine to help marketers customize voices by using a mix of models.

HyperWrite, another AI copywriting app, matches each user actions with different models on a variety of considerations, said CEO Matt Shumer. For example, it uses OpenAI’s model to generate long articles, and Cohere to auto-complete sentences at faster speed and lower cost.