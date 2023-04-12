OpenAI to offer users up to $20,000 for reporting bugs

OpenAI, the firm behind chatbot sensation ChatGPT, said on Tuesday that it would offer up to $20,000 to users reporting vulnerabilities in its artificial intelligence systems.

OpenAI Bug Bounty programme, which went live on Tuesday, will offer rewards to people based on the severity of the bugs they report, with rewards starting from $200 per vulnerability.

Technology companies often use bug bounty programmes to encourage programmers and ethical hackers to report bugs in their software systems.