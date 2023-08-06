    বাংলা

    Musk's X to fund legal bills of people 'unfairly treated' for posting on platform

    Musk earlier said that monthly users of X reached a "new high" and shared a graph that showed the latest count as over 540 million

    Reuters
    Published : 6 August 2023, 04:23 AM
    Updated : 6 August 2023, 04:23 AM

    Elon Musk has said his X social media platform will fund the legal bills of people who have been treated unfairly by employers because of posting or liking something on the site formerly known as Twitter.

    "If you were unfairly treated by your employer due to posting or liking something on this platform, we will fund your legal bill," Musk said in a post on X, adding that there will be no limits to funding the bills.

    Late last month, Musk said that monthly users of X reached a "new high" and shared a graph that showed the latest count as over 540 million.

    The figures came as the company is going through organisational changes and is looking to boost dropping advertising revenue.

    It was also the latest in a series of comments from X executives claiming strong traction in usage, after Meta Platforms launched a direct competing platform called Threads on Jul 5.

    After 17 years with an iconic blue bird logo that came to symbolise the broadcasting of ideas to the world, billionaire Musk renamed Twitter as X and unveiled a new logo in July, marking a focus on building an "everything app."

    Musk earlier in July had said that the platform's cash flow remains negative because of a nearly 50% drop in advertising revenue and a heavy debt load. An upturn in advertising revenue that had been expected in June failed to materialise.

    RELATED STORIES
    'X' logo is seen on the top of the headquarters of the messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, in downtown San Francisco, California, US, Jul 30, 2023.
    X challenges India court ruling on content blocking orders
    X, formerly known as Twitter, in July 2022 sought to overturn some government orders to remove content from its platform, without specifying which
    'X' logo is seen on the top of the headquarters of the messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, in downtown San Francisco, California, US, July 30, 2023.
    Musk's X sues nonprofit that fights hate-speech
    US media reported earlier that X had sent a letter to the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) and threatened to sue the non-profit for unspecified damages
    'X' logo is seen on the top of the headquarters of the messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, in downtown San Francisco, California, US, July 30, 2023.
    Big X taken down from Twitter roof after San Francisco squabble
    The city building department logged 24 complaints after a weekend of the big X, erected on the roof of the company's headquarters, to the chagrin of neighbours who complained about intrusive lights
    Twitter's new logo is seen projected on the corporate headquarters building in downtown San Francisco, California, US July 23, 2023.
    X monthly users reach 'new high': Musk
    Elon Musk posted in November that X had 259.4 million daily active users, which now has risen to over 540 million

    Opinion

    Next job-market challenge: the Great Unresignation
    What next for Russia-Africa relations after awkward summit?
    Peter Apps
    Hey Siri: Screen iPhone calls on Apple’s valuation
    Indictment could propel Trump closer to nomination