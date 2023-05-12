    বাংলা

    Twitter's verified users get early access to encrypted messaging

    The service was now available to verified users who have the latest version of the app installed

    Reuters
    Published : 12 May 2023, 05:21 AM
    Updated : 12 May 2023, 05:21 AM

    Twitter Inc on Thursday allowed users who subscribe to its Blue verification feature an early access to its encrypted messaging service.

    The social media platform, owned and run by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, said the service was now available to verified users who have the latest version of the app installed.

    A Twitter Blue subscription, which has now become the basis for verification on the platform, starts at $8 per month, or $84 a year.

    "As Elon Musk said, when it comes to Direct Messages, the standard should be, if someone puts a gun to our heads, we still can't access your messages," the company said on a blog post.

    "We're not quite there yet, but we're working on it."

    RELATED STORIES
    Elon Musk's Twitter account is seen on a smartphone in front of the Twitter logo in this photo illustration taken, April 15, 2022.
    Companies wary as Twitter checkmark policy fuels imposter accounts
    Some organisations have already stopped using Twitter, including the New York City Metropolitan Transportation Authority with 1.3 million followers
    Twitter logo and a photo of Elon Musk are displayed through magnifier in this illustration taken October 27, 2022.
    Elon Musk says he has found new Twitter CEO
    Musk said he will transition to the role of chief technology officer of the social media platform within the next few weeks
    Twitter logo and a photo of Elon Musk are displayed through magnifier in this illustration taken October 27, 2022.
    Twitter to soon allow calls: Musk
    Musk said a version of encrypted direct messages will be available on Twitter starting Wednesday, but did not say if calls will be encrypted
    Tesla founder Elon Musk attends Offshore Northern Seas 2022 in Stavanger, Norway Aug 29, 2022. REUTERS
    Twitter to allow publishers charge users on per article basis
    Users who do not "sign up for a monthly subscription to pay a higher per article price for when they want to read an occasional article," owner Musk tweeted

    Opinion

    The chaos Dr Imtiaz's book has caused
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The message of hope and peace
    Tasneem Hossain
    Recession or not, US economy is losing momentum
    John Kemp
    Smoldering Iran nuclear crisis risks catching fire