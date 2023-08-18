Top ex-Google Brain researchers start AI research company in Tokyo

Two prominent former Google researchers, one of whom was a co-inventor of the “transformer” artificial intelligence architecture that paved the way for the generative AI boom, announced on Thursday they had started a new AI company based in Tokyo.

Sakana AI, founded by David Ha and Llion Jones, declined to disclose funding details.

Jones is the fifth author on Google's 2017 research paper "Attention Is All You Need", which introduced the "transformer" deep learning architecture that went on to become the basis for viral chatbot ChatGPT and the current race to develop products powered by generative AI. Ha was previously the head of research at Stability AI and a Google Brain researcher.