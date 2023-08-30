Tesla faces more questions from feds on Autopilot safety

The US auto safety regulator investigating Tesla's Autopilot driver assistance system is demanding an explanation for a software change that allows drivers to keep their hands off the wheel for longer, risking collisions, documents released on Tuesday showed.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) ordered Tesla to answer questions about the Autopilot change and produce documents in a so-called special order dated Jul 26. The NHTSA order did not compel Tesla to recall vehicles.

"The resulting relaxation of controls...could lead to greater driver inattention and failure of the driver to properly supervise Autopilot," NHTSA said in its letter to Tesla.

The NHTSA order underscores the challenges regulators face keeping up with safety-critical vehicle technology that can be changed overnight with a software upgrade delivered over the air.

NHTSA asked when the software update was introduced, the number of vehicles affected, Tesla's reason for installing, and collisions or near-misses involving vehicles with the software.