Alphabet profit beats expectations, CFO Porat to assume new role

Alphabet's second-quarter profit exceeded Wall Street expectations on Tuesday and the Google parent announced that its long-time CFO, Ruth Porat, would assume a new role while the company sought a new finance chief.

Alphabet's results were helped by steady demand for its cloud services and a rebound in advertising. The shares jumped 8% in after-hours trading. Shares of rival Microsoft were down slightly after it also reported results on Tuesday, while shares of Meta Platforms, a company also highly dependent on ad sales, rose as much as 2%.

"Not only did Google deliver fantastic earnings per share, exceeding expectations at a time when investors were questioning its ability to keep up with other tech giants amid the AI frenzy, it also did so by a considerable margin," said Thomas Monteiro, senior analyst at Investing.com. "This strongly indicates that a new growth phase for the giant is likely underway."

He added, "Google has finally consolidated itself as a leading force in the highly-disputed cloud sector and now has room to focus its expansion in the AI field."

Porat, hired in 2015, is one of Silicon Valley's most prominent female executives and oversaw tremendous growth at Alphabet. She will become chief investment officer and president starting Sept. 1 and lead 2024 planning while her successor is sought.