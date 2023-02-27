Nokia changes iconic logo to signal strategy shift

"We had very good 21% growth last year in enterprise, which is currently about 8% of our sales, (or) 2 billion euros ($2.11 billion) roughly," Lundmark said. "We want to take that to double digits as quickly as possible."

Major technology firms have been partnering with telecom gear makers such as Nokia to sell private 5G networks and gears for automated factories to customers, mostly in the manufacturing sector.

Nokia plans to review the growth path of its different businesses and consider alternatives, including divestment.

"The signal is very clear. We only want to be in businesses where we can see global leadership," Lundmark said.

Nokia's move toward factory automation and datacentres will also see them locking horns with big tech companies, such as Microsoft and Amazon.

"There will be multiple different types of cases, sometimes they will be our partners ... sometimes they can be our customers... and I am sure that there will also be situations where they will be competitors."

The market to sell telecom gear is under pressure with macro environment denting demand from high-margin markets such as North America, being replaced by growth in low-margin India, pushing rival Ericsson to lay off 8,500 employees.

"India is our fastest growing market that has lower margins - this is a structural change," Lundmark said, adding that Nokia expects North America to be stronger in the second half of the year.