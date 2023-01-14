Tesla turns up heat on rivals with global price cuts

Deutsche Bank estimated that a Model Y, after tax credits, could be $18,000 less than Ford's rival Mustang Mach E. Tesla's vehicle gross profit margins, which are among the highest in the industry, would drop 3 percentage points in 2023 versus 2022, it estimated, but Tesla's "bold offensive move" secured growth and put competitors in great difficulty, the broker said.

While Tesla shares fell, stocks of rivals were hit even harder.

US automakers General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co fell 4.5% and 6%, respectively, making them among the biggest losers on the broad-market S&P 500 Index, while in Europe, Stellantis NV fell 3.7% and Volkswagen AG dropped 3.6%.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said the move could boost global deliveries by 12% to 15% this year and shows Musk responding to growing competition.

'PUNCH IN THE GUT'

Tesla fans and customers complained the price cuts disadvantaged those who had recently bought a vehicle.

Greg Woodfill in Seattle, who bought a Model Y in December, had considered waiting until the new year to get the US subsidy, but was lured by a discount at the time of $3,750.

The Tesla fan, who had previously owned a Model 3, said he was disenchanted with Musk's antics but decided to buy a Model Y because he loved Tesla products.

"It's a punch in the gut, to be honest," he said on Friday, adding that it feels unfair Tesla sought to boost fourth-quarter sales with discounts, only to cut prices even more a month later.

"If they knew they would drop the price this much, they should have just done it in December."

In China, where Tesla cut prices last week by 6-13.5%, owners protested at delivery centres, calling for compensation.

For 2021, the United States and China combined had accounted for about 75% of Tesla sales, but it has been growing in Europe.

Tesla cut prices in China and other Asian markets last week, which analysts had said would boost demand and increase pressure on rivals, including BYD, to follow suit in what could become a price war in the largest single EV market.