    বাংলা

    Elon Musk says he will launch rival to Microsoft-backed ChatGPT

    Musk said he is going to start something which he calls 'TruthGPT', a "maximum truth-seeking AI that tries to understand the nature of the universe"

    Reuters
    Published : 18 April 2023, 05:37 AM
    Updated : 18 April 2023, 05:37 AM

    Billionaire Elon Musk said on Monday he will launch an artificial intelligence (AI) platform that he calls "TruthGPT" to challenge the offerings from Microsoft and Google.

    He criticised Microsoft-backed OpenAI, the firm behind chatbot sensation ChatGPT, of "training the AI to lie" and said OpenAI has now become a "closed source", "for-profit" organisation "closely allied with Microsoft".

    He also accused Larry Page, co-founder of Google, of not taking AI safety seriously.

    "I'm going to start something which I call 'TruthGPT', or a maximum truth-seeking AI that tries to understand the nature of the universe," Musk said in an interview with Fox News Channel's Tucker Carlson aired on Monday.

    He said TruthGPT "might be the best path to safety" that would be "unlikely to annihilate humans".

    "It's simply starting late. But I will try to create a third option," Musk said.

    Musk, OpenAI, Microsoft and Page did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

    Musk has been poaching AI researchers from Alphabet Inc's Google to launch a startup to rival OpenAI, people familiar with the matter said.

    Musk last month registered a firm named X.AI Corp, incorporated in Nevada, according to a state filing. The firm listed Musk as the sole director and Jared Birchall, the managing director of Musk's family office, as a secretary.

    'CIVILIZATIONAL DESTRUCTION'

    The move came even after Musk and a group of artificial intelligence experts and industry executives called for a six-month pause in developing systems more powerful than OpenAI's newly launched GPT-4, citing potential risks to society.

    Musk also reiterated his warnings about AI during the interview with Carlson, saying "AI is more dangerous than, say, mismanaged aircraft design or production maintenance or bad car production" according to the excerpts.

    "It has the potential of civilizational destruction," he said.

    He said, for example, that a super intelligent AI can write incredibly well and potentially manipulate public opinions.

    He tweeted over the weekend that he had met with former US President Barack Obama when he was president and told him that Washington needed to "encourage AI regulation".

    Musk co-founded OpenAI in 2015, but he stepped down from the company's board in 2018. In 2019, he tweeted that he left OpenAI because he had to focus on Tesla and SpaceX.

    He also tweeted at that time that other reasons for his departure from OpenAI were, "Tesla was competing for some of the same people as OpenAI & I didn’t agree with some of what OpenAI team wanted to do."

    Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has also become CEO of Twitter, a social media platform he bought for $44 billion last year.

    In the interview with Fox News, Musk said he recently valued Twitter at "less than half" of the acquisition price.

    In January, Microsoft Corp announced a further multi-billion dollar investment in OpenAI, intensifying competition with rival Google and fueling the race to attract AI funding in Silicon Valley.

    RELATED STORIES
    Elon Musk and others urge AI pause, citing 'risks to society'
    Elon Musk, experts urge AI pause
    They are calling for a six-month pause in training systems more powerful than OpenAI's newly launched model GPT-4, citing potential risks to society and humanity
    Elon Musk in New York City, New York, US, May 2, 2022.
    Elon Musk recruits team to develop OpenAI's ChatGPT rival
    It comes after ChatGPT, a text-based chatbot developed by OpenAI that can draft prose, poetry or even computer code on command, gained widespread attention in Silicon Valley
    Elon Musk in New York City, New York, US, May 2, 2022.
    Musk denies report on SpaceX's plans for new funding from Saudi, UAE
    A unit of Saudi Arabia's investment fund and an Abu Dhabi-based company are planning to invest in a multi-billion dollar funding round for SpaceX, the Information reported
    OpenAI and ChatGPT logos are seen in this illustration taken, Feb 3, 2023.
    What's better than OpenAI? Developers shop for alternatives
    AI developers and investors said there is a new industry consensus to reduce reliance on a single model, in a bid to provide more reliable services and rein in costs

    Opinion

    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan