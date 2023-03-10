    বাংলা

    Meta explores decentralised social network app for text updates

    The app could be a direct competitor to billionaire Elon Musk's Twitter Inc

    Reuters
    Published : 10 March 2023, 09:21 AM
    Updated : 10 March 2023, 09:21 AM

    Meta Platforms Inc is exploring a standalone decentralised social network for sharing text updates, a company spokesperson said on Friday, in what could be a direct competitor to billionaire Elon Musk's Twitter Inc.

    "We're exploring a standalone decentralised social network for sharing text updates. We believe there's an opportunity for a separate space where creators and public figures can share timely updates about their interests," a Meta spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

    Earlier in the day, Indian business news website Moneycontrol.com first reported the news, citing sources. The report said Meta's new content app would support ActivityPub, the decentralised social networking protocol that powers Twitter-rival Mastodon and other federated apps.

    While Twitter and Facebook are controlled by one authority - a company - decentralised platforms such as Mastodon are installed on thousands of computer servers, largely run by volunteer administrators who join their systems together in a federation.

    Meta's new app would be Instagram-branded and will allow users to register or login through their Instagram credentials, according to the Moneycontrol report.

    RELATED STORIES
    Twitter app logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022.
    Twitter CEO Musk says user signups at all-time high
    Signups were averaging over two million per day in the last seven days as of Nov 16, up 66% compared to the same week in 2021
    FILE PHOTO: The logo of Meta Platforms is seen in Davos, Switzerland, May 22, 2022. Picture taken May 22, 2022. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo/File Photo
    Meta set to make decision on Trump’s Facebook return
    The development comes after Elon Musk revoked a permanent ban on Trump in November last year on Twitter
    A keyboard is placed in front of a displayed Instagram logo in this illustration taken February 21, 2023.
    Instagram back up after brief global outage
    An hours-long technical issue has been resolved, the photo-sharing platform says
    Woman holds smartphone with Meta logo in front of a displayed Facebook's new rebrand logo Meta in this illustration picture taken Oct 28, 2021.
    Facebook may remove news from platform if US passes media bill
    Meta spokeperson says that the proposal fails to recognise that publishers and broadcasters put content on the platform because 'it benefits their bottom line - not the other way around'

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher