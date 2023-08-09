China drafts rules for using facial recognition technology

China's cyberspace regulator said on Tuesday it has issued draft rules to oversee the security management of facial recognition technology in the country, following concerns raised in public about overuse of the technology.

The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said facial recognition technology can only be used to process facial information when there is a specific purpose and sufficient necessity, and with strict protective measures.

The use of the technology will also require individual's consent, the CAC said in a statement. It added that non-biometric identification solutions should be favoured over facial recognition in cases where such methods are equally effective.