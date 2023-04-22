    বাংলা

    Alphabet CEO Pichai reaps over $200m in 2022 amid cost-cutting

    Pichai received more than 800 times the median employee's pay and the disparity comes at a time when Alphabet has been cutting jobs globally

    Reuters
    Published : 22 April 2023, 04:31 AM
    Updated : 22 April 2023, 04:31 AM

    Alphabet Inc Chief Executive Sundar Pichai received total compensation of about $226 million in 2022, more than 800 times the median employee's pay, the company said in a securities filing on Friday.

    Pichai's compensation included stock awards of about $218 million, the filing showed.

    The pay disparity comes at a time when Alphabet, the parent company of Google, has been cutting jobs globally, The Mountain View, California-based company announced plans to cut 12,000 jobs around the world in January, equivalent to 6% of its global workforce.

    Early this month, hundreds of Google employees staged a walkout at the company's London offices following a dispute over layoffs.

    In March, Google employees staged a walkout at the company's Zurich offices after more than 200 workers were laid off.

    RELATED STORIES
    Ajay Banga, President and CEO Mastercard, attends the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland Jan 19, 2017.
    US pick for World Bank, Ajay Banga to meet with Modi
    Banga, set to visit New Delhi on Mar 23 and 24, will also meet India's finance minister and external affairs minister
    Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif attends a summit on climate resilience in Pakistan, months after deadly floods in the country, at the United Nations, in Geneva, Switzerland, Jan 9, 2023.
    Pakistan PM urges parliament to act against ex-premier Khan
    Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif did not spell out what action he wanted the parliament to take against Khan
    US President Joe Biden convenes the fourth virtual leader-level meeting of the Major Economies Forum (MEF) on Energy and Climate at the White House in Washington, US, Apr 20, 2023.
    Biden announces more climate change funds
    The countries that take part in the forum account for about 80% of the world's greenhouse gas emissions, according to the White House
    File photo of a person in front of the Google Cloud logo at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023
    Microsoft cloud practices are anti-competitive: Google
    There is intense rivalry between the two US tech giants in the fast-growing, multi-billion-dollar cloud computing business, where Google trails Amazon and Microsoft

    Opinion

    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan