China's Xiaomi unveils first electric car, plans to become top automaker

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi took the wraps off its first electric vehicle on Thursday and promptly announced it was aiming to become one of world's top five automakers.

The sedan, dubbed the SU7, is a highly anticipated model that is expected to make the most of its shared operating system with the company's popular phones.

But the car is making its debut at a time when the world's largest auto market is wrestling with a capacity glut and slowing demand that have stoked a bruising price war.

That didn't stop Xiaomi Chief Executive Lei Jun outlining big ambitions that include building "a dream car comparable to Porsche and Tesla".