OpenAI CEO considers opening office as Japan government eyes adoption

OpenAI Chief Executive Sam Altman said on Monday he is considering opening an office and expanding services in Japan after a meeting with Japan's prime minister.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Altman exchanged views on the technological progress and merits of AI as well as its risks including privacy and copyright infringement, chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said.

Japan will evaluate the possibility of introducing artificial intelligence-powered technology such as OpenAI's ChatGPT chatbot, as it examines the benefits and risks, Matsuno added.

ChatGPT - developed by Microsoft Corp backed OpenAI - has raised privacy concerns, prompting Italy to temporarily ban the chatbot.

"We hope to ... build something great for Japanese people, make the models better for Japanese language and Japanese culture," Altman told reporters after the meeting with Kishida. His visit to Japan is the first international trip since the launch of ChatGPT.