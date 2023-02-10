    বাংলা

    Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates: ChatGPT 'will change our world'

    The billionaire philanthropist says new programs like ChatGPT will make many office jobs more efficient by helping to write invoices or letters and it will change the world

    Reuters
    Published : 10 Feb 2023, 09:27 AM
    Updated : 10 Feb 2023, 09:27 AM

    Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates believes ChatGPT, a chatbot that gives strikingly human-like responses to user queries, is as significant as the invention of the internet, he told German business daily Handelsblatt in an interview published on Friday.

    "Until now, artificial intelligence could read and write, but could not understand the content. The new programs like ChatGPT will make many office jobs more efficient by helping to write invoices or letters. This will change our world," he said, in comments published in German.

    ChatGPT, developed by US firm OpenAI and backed by Microsoft Corp, has been rated the fastest-growing consumer app in history.

    RELATED STORIES
    FILE PHOTO: Lisa Su, president and CEO of AMD, gives a keynote address during the 2019 CES in Las Vegas, Nevada, US, Jan 9, 2019.
    AMD wins nearly a third of processor market: analyst
    AMD has grabbed share away from Intel Corp, which still remains the largest player in the market for what are known as x86 processors
    FILE PHOTO: Jeff Bezos announces Blue Origin’s New Shepard space system during the 33rd Space Symposium in Colorado Springs, Colo, April 5, 2017. Bezos said on Monday, June 7, 2021, that he would be on board when his rocket company, Blue Origin, conducts its first human spaceflight next month, shortly after he steps down as chief executive of Amazon. (Nick Cote/The New York Times)
    Blue Origin awarded its first NASA interplanetary launch contract
    Blue Origin has flown previous NASA missions with its New Shepard rocket to the edge of space and back
    Neuralink logo and Elon Musk photo are seen in this illustration taken, December 19, 2022.
    US investigating Musk's Neuralink over hazardous pathogens
    PCRM said it obtained documents that suggest unsafe packaging and movement of implants removed from the brains of monkeys. These implants may have carried infectious diseases
    A logo of Google is seen at an office building in Zurich, Switzerland July 1, 2020.
    Google to beef up search with AI
    Alphabet's Google on Wednesday said it will enhance search results with generative AI features, in its latest salvo against Microsoft

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher