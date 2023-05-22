China fails Micron's products in security review, bars some purchases

China's cyberspace regulator said on Sunday that products made by US memory chipmaker Micron Technology Inc had failed its network security review and it would bar operators of key infrastructure from buying from the company.

The decision, announced amid a dispute over chip technology between Washington and Beijing, could include sectors ranging from telecoms to transport and finance, according to China's broad definition of critical information infrastructure.

"The review found that Micron's products have serious network security risks, which pose significant security risks to China's critical information infrastructure supply chain, affecting China's national security," the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said in a statement.