Elon Musk poll shows 57.5% want him to step down as Twitter chief

About 57.5% votes were for "Yes", while 42.5% were against the idea of Musk stepping down as the head of Twitter, according to the poll the billionaire launched on Sunday evening. Over 17.5 million people took part in the vote.

Musk said on Sunday he will abide by the results of the poll, but did not give details on when he would step down if results said he should.

Shares of Tesla Inc, the electric-car maker Musk heads, were up more than 5% in premarket trading.

Musk, who lost his title as the world's richest person earlier this month, also founded tunnelling enterprise Boring Company, backs medical device company Neuralink and heads rocket company SpaceX.