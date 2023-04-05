    বাংলা

    Twitter again accused of legal violations during mass layoffs

    Twitter laid off roughly 3,700 employees, or half its workforce, in early November in a cost-cutting measure by Musk

    Reuters
    Published : 4 April 2023, 07:59 PM
    Updated : 4 April 2023, 07:59 PM

    Twitter Inc faced a lawsuit on Tuesday accusing the social media giant of illegally laying off contract workers without notice after Elon Musk bought the company last year, the latest action stemming from its massive job cuts.

    The proposed class action, filed in San Francisco federal court, claims Twitter in November laid off numerous workers employed by staffing firm TEKsystems Inc without the 60 days of advance notice required by US and California law.

    Five other cases are pending in the same court accusing Twitter of violating those laws, targeting female workers for layoffs and discriminating against employees with disabilities. Twitter has denied wrongdoing.

    Twitter laid off roughly 3,700 employees, or half its workforce, in early November in a cost-cutting measure by Musk, who paid $44 billion to acquire the social media platform. Hundreds more employees subsequently resigned.

    Twitter and Maryland-based TEKsystems, named as a defendant in the lawsuit, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

    Shannon Liss-Riordan, who represents the plaintiffs in all of the cases, said in an email: "While Elon Musk seems to think he's saving the company money by avoiding these obligations, we plan to show him that not meeting his responsibilities can be a lot more costly."

    Liss-Riordan said she also has filed complaints in private arbitration on behalf of more than 1,700 former Twitter employees and contractors who signed agreements to arbitrate legal disputes. She said workers employed by TEKsystems did not sign arbitration agreements.

    Liss-Riordan also represents workers who have filed complaints against Twitter with a US labour board claiming they were fired for criticizing the company, attempting to organize a strike, and other conduct protected by federal labor law.

    Twitter has not responded to those claims.

    RELATED STORIES
    A photo of Elon Musk is displayed on a smartphone placed on representations of cryptocurrency Dogecoin in this illustration taken Jun 16, 2022.
    Dogecoin jumps as Musk's Twitter flips logo to Shiba Inu dog
    Musk is a vocal proponent of cryptocurrencies and has heavily influenced prices for dogecoin and bitcoin in the past
    Twitter logo and a photo of Elon Musk are displayed through magnifier in this illustration taken Oct 27, 2022.
    Elon Musk puts $20bn value on Twitter: The Information
    The reported valuation is less than half of the $44 billion that Musk paid to acquire the social media platform
    FILE PHOTO: Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk dances onstage during a delivery event for Tesla China-made Model 3 cars in Shanghai, China, Jan 7, 2020.
    Tesla's Musk plans China visit, seeks meeting with premier
    Musk last visited China in early 2020, when he set the internet abuzz by dancing on stage during an event at the Shanghai factory
    A photo of Elon Musk is displayed on a smartphone placed on representations of cryptocurrency Dogecoin in this illustration taken Jun 16, 2022.
    Musk's 2018 tweet on Tesla union campaign illegal, US court rules
    He violated federal labour law by tweeting that employees of the electric vehicle maker would lose stock options if they joined a union, the court says

    Opinion

    Nur-E-Alam Siddique … or the tale of 4 young militants
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    How post-2008 bank rules led to a 2023 problem
    Liam Proud
    The art of making remarkable memories
    Takir Hossain
    Greener Ramadan for sustainability
    Tasneem Hossain