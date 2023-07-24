As Japan aligns with US chip curbs on China, some in Tokyo feel uneasy

Japan's imposition of export controls on chip making tools to align with a US policy restricting China's ability to produce advanced semiconductors is worrying some officials in Tokyo who believe a combative US approach may hamper coordination and needlessly provoke Beijing.

From this week, Japan is restricting 23 types of equipment, ranging from machines that deposit films on silicon wafers to devices that etch out the microscopic circuits of chips that could have military uses.

But, while the US referenced China 20 times in its October announcement targeting Chinese companies, Japan has chosen broad equipment controls not specifically aimed at its bigger neighbour.

"We feel an odd discomfort with how the US is doing this. There's no need to identify the country, all you need to do is control the item," a Japanese industry ministry official told Reuters. Japan can't sanction countries unless they are involved in a conflict, the source added.

Japan's trade and industry minister told reporters when announcing Japan's measure in March that China was only one of 160 countries and regions that would be subject to controls and that Japan's rules were not meant to follow the US.

Even so, China has warned Japan to backdown.

Tokyo and Washington share concerns about China's push for advanced technologies and in May agreed with other Group of Seven industrial democracies on "de-risking" from potential Chinese economic coercion.