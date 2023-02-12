    বাংলা

    Meta delays setting team budgets as Facebook parent plans fresh round of layoffs

    The company cut more than 11,000 jobs or 13% of its workforce in November

    Reuters
    Published : 12 Feb 2023, 03:50 AM
    Updated : 12 Feb 2023, 03:50 AM

    Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc has delayed finalizing the budgets of multiple teams as it prepares a fresh round of job cuts, the Financial Times reported on Saturday.

    In recent weeks there had been a lack of clarity surrounding budgets and future head count, the FT reported, citing two Meta employees familiar with the situation.

    Meta did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside of normal business hours.

    Earlier this month, Meta announced that it expects its 2023 expenses at between $89 billion and $95 billion, with CEO Mark Zuckerberg calling the period a "Year of Efficiency."

    The WhatsApp owner had cut more than 11,000 jobs or 13% of its workforce in November, following such tech companies as Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft Corp which have announced thousands of layoffs due to the economic downturn.

    RELATED STORIES
    OpenAI and ChatGPT logos are seen in this illustration taken, Feb 3, 2023.
    Google cautions against 'hallucinating' chatbots
    The caution comes after Google's parent Alphabet Inc's chatbot Bard shared inaccurate information in a promotional video in a recent gaffe that cost the company $100 billion
    FILE PHOTO: Lisa Su, president and CEO of AMD, gives a keynote address during the 2019 CES in Las Vegas, Nevada, US, Jan 9, 2019.
    AMD wins nearly a third of processor market: analyst
    AMD has grabbed share away from Intel Corp, which still remains the largest player in the market for what are known as x86 processors
    Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, speaks during a discussion on innovation hosted by Reuters in Washington, US, April 18, 2016.
    Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates: ChatGPT 'will change our world'
    The billionaire philanthropist says new programs like ChatGPT will make many office jobs more efficient by helping to write invoices or letters and it will change the world
    FILE PHOTO: Jeff Bezos announces Blue Origin’s New Shepard space system during the 33rd Space Symposium in Colorado Springs, Colo, April 5, 2017. Bezos said on Monday, June 7, 2021, that he would be on board when his rocket company, Blue Origin, conducts its first human spaceflight next month, shortly after he steps down as chief executive of Amazon. (Nick Cote/The New York Times)
    Blue Origin awarded its first NASA interplanetary launch contract
    Blue Origin has flown previous NASA missions with its New Shepard rocket to the edge of space and back

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher