Samsung fails to pause Caltech patent lawsuit over wireless chips

Caltech sued Samsung after it won a $1.1 billion California jury verdict in 2020 against Apple and Broadcom in a dispute over some of the same patents. A US appeals court tossed the verdict last year and remanded for a new trial on damages.

The school's 2021 lawsuit alleges Samsung's Galaxy phones, tablets, watches and Wi-Fi-enabled Samsung products like televisions and refrigerators infringe its data-transmission patents.

Caltech has separately sued Microsoft, Dell and HP over the patents. Samsung challenged their validity at the USPTO last year.

Samsung asked the Texas court to freeze Caltech's case against it until the reviews finish, arguing the lawsuit was at an early stage and the PTAB decisions would simplify the issues.

But Gilstrap said Friday that pausing the case would "do nothing more than draw out the time to trial," and that he could not determine whether the PTAB challenges would simplify the lawsuit because the board had not yet decided whether to hear them.