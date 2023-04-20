    বাংলা

    Meta lays off tech teams, battering employee morale

    A question posted on an internal company forum asks why people would work for the company after it shattered the morale and confidence of many high performers

    Reuters
    Published : 20 April 2023, 09:23 AM
    Updated : 20 April 2023, 09:23 AM

    Meta Platforms Inc on Wednesday carried out another round of job cuts, this time hitting engineers and adjacent tech teams, as Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg further moved to streamline the business in a bid to make 2023 a "year of efficiency."

    Meta in March became the first Big Tech company to announce a second round of mass layoffs, which it said would take place in three main batches over several months and impact 10,000 employees.

    Wednesday's cuts, though expected, prompted expressions of frustration from Meta employees. Layoffs were the subject of the most popular questions posted on an internal company forum on Wednesday ahead of an upcoming employee town hall.

    "You've shattered the morale and confidence in leadership of many high performers who work with intensity. Why should we stay at Meta?" read one question.

    The question references comments Zuckerberg made last year urging employees to work with more "intensity" to meet the Facebook and Instagram parent company's business challenges.

    Meta's first round of layoffs in the fall hit more than 11,000 employees, or 13% of its workforce at the time, and preceded other major tech companies shedding thousands of employees after a pandemic-led boom in digital advertising and cloud computing.

    With the restructuring, Meta is also shelving lower-priority projects and "flattening" layers of middle management.

    Investors have rewarded the company for downsizing.

    Meta shares have surged about 80% this year, outperforming the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite's 16% rise in the period.

    The company, which will announce its first-quarter results on April 26, is expected to benefit from a modest pickup in the digital advertising market and regulatory pressure on chief rival TikTok.

    RELATED STORIES
    The logo of Meta Platforms' business group is seen in Brussels, Belgium Dec 6, 2022.
    Meta to lay off 10,000 employees in second round of job cuts
    The move comes just four months after the facebook-parent let go 11,000 employees
    The logo of Meta Platforms' business group is seen in Brussels, Belgium Dec 6, 2022.
    Meta AI model can identify items within images
    Using the Segment Anything Model, objects can be selected by clicking on them or writing text prompts
    A keyboard is placed in front of a displayed Instagram logo in this illustration taken February 21, 2023.
    Instagram back up after brief global outage
    An hours-long technical issue has been resolved, the photo-sharing platform says
    Woman holds smartphone with Meta logo in front of a displayed Facebook's new rebrand logo Meta in this illustration picture taken October 28, 2021.
    Meta heats up Big Tech's AI arms race with new language model
    Large Language Model Meta AI will be available under non-commercial license to researchers and entities affiliated with government, civil society, and academia

    Opinion

    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan