    বাংলা

    Apple sends invites for Sept 7 event, analysts expect new iPhones

    Analysts expect Apple to introduce a new generation iPhone 14 model, along with new models of the Apple Watch, iPad and Mac computers

    Reuters
    Published : 25 August 2022, 04:58 AM
    Updated : 25 August 2022, 04:58 AM

    Apple Inc on Wednesday sent media invitations to a Sept 7 event when analysts expect the company to unveil new iPhones, a week earlier than its traditional autumn event.

    If Apple follows its pattern of shipping devices about a week and a half after it unveils them, it could add two weeks of iPhone sales to the company's fiscal fourth quarter.

    Analysts expect Apple to introduce a new generation iPhone 14 model.

    Reuters has previously reported that Apple told suppliers it expects the new generation of phones to sell better than its predecessors did.

    Apple is also expected soon to unveil new models of the Apple Watch, iPad and Mac computers, some perhaps at the September event.

    While the company has largely insulated the iPhone from supply chain turbulence, it warned in an earnings call last month that parts shortages could hamper sales of some of those other products.

    Apple plans to host the event at the Steve Jobs Theater at its headquarters in Cupertino, California.

    The event would be the first in-person, indoor event since the coronavirus pandemic began in 2020.

    Apple earlier this year held an event for developers, but the keynote presentation was given outdoors at its headquarters.

    The invitation's artwork features the Apple logo surrounded by an outline of night-sky stars and the caption "far out."

    RELATED STORIES
    Privacy complaint targets Google over unsolicited ad emails
    Privacy complaint targets Google over ‘spam’ emails
    Google breached a European Union court ruling by sending unsolicited advertising emails directly to the inbox of Gmail users, advocacy group noyb.eu said
    Founder of China's Huawei urges focus on cash flow, survival in downturn
    Founder of China's Huawei urges focus on survival in downturn
    Founder Ren Zhengfei writes to staff that with survival as the main principle marginal businesses will be closed and everyone will feel the chill
    Apple plans to cut iPhone 14 production lag between China, India
    Apple plans to make iPhone 14 in India
    The US tech giant seeks alternatives to China after Xi administration's clashes with Washington and lockdowns across the country disrupted production
    Former Apple car engineer pleads guilty to trade secret theft
    Former Apple car engineer pleads guilty to trade secret theft
    Xiaolang Zhang allegedly downloaded Apple's self-driving car's circuit board plan after disclosing his intentions to work for a Chinese self-driving car startup

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher