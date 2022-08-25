Apple sends invites for Sept 7 event, analysts expect new iPhones

Reuters has previously reported that Apple told suppliers it expects the new generation of phones to sell better than its predecessors did.

Apple is also expected soon to unveil new models of the Apple Watch, iPad and Mac computers, some perhaps at the September event.

While the company has largely insulated the iPhone from supply chain turbulence, it warned in an earnings call last month that parts shortages could hamper sales of some of those other products.

Apple plans to host the event at the Steve Jobs Theater at its headquarters in Cupertino, California.

The event would be the first in-person, indoor event since the coronavirus pandemic began in 2020.