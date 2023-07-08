Twitter may face difficulties showing Meta stole trade secrets

It was unclear whether any lawsuit would be filed.

A spokesperson for Twitter did not immediately reply to a request for comment. Meta spokesperson Andy Stone said in a Threads post on Thursday that no one on the site's engineering team is a former Twitter employee.

Legal experts said that while many companies have accused competitors that hired former employees and have a similar product of stealing trade secrets, the cases are difficult to prove.

To win, a company needs to show its competitor took information that was economically valuable and which the company had taken "reasonable efforts" to keep secret, said Polk Wagner, a law professor at the University of Pennsylvania.

But the question of what constitutes a "reasonable effort" can be tricky, he said.

"The courts are pretty clear that you can't just wave your hands and say something is a trade secret. On the other hand, you don't have to lock everything down so much that nobody can use the information," Wagner said.