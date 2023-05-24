Adobe adds generative AI features to Photoshop software

Adobe Inc on Tuesday said it is adding artificial intelligence (AI) technology for generating imagery into Photoshop, its flagship software for editing images.

The San Jose, California-based company said it was the start of a major push to add such AI technologies to its suite of programmes aimed at creative professionals.

While programmes such as OpenAI's Dall-E have captured the public imagination by transforming text prompts into images, they have not yet seen wide use by big corporations because of legal questions around the data used to develop the systems.